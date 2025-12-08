E-Paper | December 08, 2025

Three of a family die in accident

A Correspondent Published December 8, 2025 Updated December 8, 2025 06:37am
SAHIWAL: Three members of a family lost their lives in a road accident when a speeding trailer rammed into a motorcycle on the southern side of the Chichawatni Bypass late on Saturday night.

Reports said Rana Muhammad Amin (56), his wife Kalsoom Bibi (50), and their nephew Muhammad Sulan, residents of village 168/9-L, were returning from Kasowal on a motorcycle when the trailer struck them. The driver, later identified as Zahid, attempted to flee the scene but was arrested after a chase by Chichawatni police. Authorities seized the trailer and registered a case against him.

Rescue 1122 officials confirmed that all three died on the spot. The bodies were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for necessary formalities.

