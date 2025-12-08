Five injured in LPG cylinder blast

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Five people suffered injuries in a cylinder blast at a gas refilling shop at village Thatha Gbolan in the vicinity of Choti police station.

Reports said the explosion occurred during decanting at LPG shop.

Ambulance and fire service teams immediately responded to the site. Initial information indicates that four individuals with burn injuries were provided first aid at the scene, and no casualties have been reported.

The injured have been hospitalised after receiving initial treatment by the Rescue 1122 ambulances.

The injured have been identified as 16-year-old Farhan, son of Qasim, with 12 per cent burns, 13-year-old Shahzeb, son of Nawaz, (8pc), 48-year-old Shah Nawaz, son of Imam Bukhsh (37pc), 13-year-old Shah Jahan, son of Shah Nawaz (5pc), and four-year-old Zareef, son of Kalo Khan (10pc).

