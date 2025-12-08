Private ambulance driver shot dead in Swabi

SWABI: Unidentified assailants shot dead the driver of a private ambulance service here on Sunday, the police and Rescue 1122 officials said.

Identified as Ijaz Gul, 25, the driver was alone in the vehicle and he was on way to Chota Lahor city from the Hund village when the attackers opened fire on him.

A rescue team reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and shifted the body to Chota Lahor Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for postmortem.

Chota Lahor SHO Altaf said that the police collected evidence from the crime scene, registered an FIR against unidentified assailants and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, a man was killed when his car crashed against with the sidewall on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway here on Sunday.

A rescue official, Luqman Khan, told Dawn that Kamal Shah, 50, was seriously injured. He said that the injured man was taken to Bacha Khan Teaching Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Also in the day, a man was killed and another injured after they fell from the roof of an under-construction building in Maini village here.

