Three die on road; one killed in Dera house fire

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three people were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents, while a man died in a house fire, the police said on Sunday.

Three motorcyclists collided with a trailer near Himat Adda on Chashma Road within the jurisdiction of Shorkot police station. The motorcycle struck the rear side of the trailer, resulting in the deaths of two riders while another sustained serious injuries. The deceased were identified as Mohammad Sajid and Hanan.

A rescue team shifted the bodies and the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital.

In another incident, a man was killed and his brother injured when them got trapped under an overturned tractor-trolley.

The deceased was identified as Ramzan.

Rescue 1122 team pulled out one Allah Ditta in injured condition and gave him first aid.

Separately, a man was killed when a fire erupted in a house on Sunday, relatives of the deceased said.

They said Nasrullah Khan Arain lost his life after suffering severe burns.

According to family, he was resting in his room when his blanket accidentally fell onto an electric room heater.

SCHOOLBAGS, NOTEBOOKS DISTRIBUTED: The district education office distributed free schoolbags, geometry boxes and notebooks among students of various girls’ primary schools, bringing smiles to the faces of young learners.

Wife of former chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur was the chief guest at the distribution ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, she said supporting girls’ education was among the most important social responsibilities, adding that providing learning resources to children helps boost their confidence and encourages them to continue their studies with dedication.

She appreciated the efforts of the district education office for promoting education at the grassroots level.

District education officer (women) Syeda Anjum, deputy DEO Farhat Yasmeen and SDEO Dera circle Samina Shehnaz were also present.

ANTI-ENCROACHMENT CAMPAIGN: The ongoing anti-encroachment campaign continued with a focused operation along the North Circular Road in Dera city on Sunday.

Led by the assistant commissioner, the operation was conducted from Kalma Chowk to Siraj Complex, during which all roadside obstructions, temporary structures, sheds, and encroachments were removed to improve traffic flow and create designated parking space.

The district administration has advised shopkeepers and citizens not to re-establish any encroachments on the cleared pathways, warning that strict legal action will be taken against violators.

The anti-encroachment drive will continue in the coming days as part of the administration’s broader plan to restore public spaces and ease urban mobility.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025