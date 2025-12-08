E-Paper | December 08, 2025

Three die on road; one killed in Dera house fire

Our Correspondent Published December 8, 2025 Updated December 8, 2025 06:37am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three people were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents, while a man died in a house fire, the police said on Sunday.

Three motorcyclists collided with a trailer near Himat Adda on Chashma Road within the jurisdiction of Shorkot police station. The motorcycle struck the rear side of the trailer, resulting in the deaths of two riders while another sustained serious injuries. The deceased were identified as Mohammad Sajid and Hanan.

A rescue team shifted the bodies and the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital.

In another incident, a man was killed and his brother injured when them got trapped under an overturned tractor-trolley.

The deceased was identified as Ramzan.

Rescue 1122 team pulled out one Allah Ditta in injured condition and gave him first aid.

Separately, a man was killed when a fire erupted in a house on Sunday, relatives of the deceased said.

They said Nasrullah Khan Arain lost his life after suffering severe burns.

According to family, he was resting in his room when his blanket accidentally fell onto an electric room heater.

SCHOOLBAGS, NOTEBOOKS DISTRIBUTED: The district education office distributed free schoolbags, geometry boxes and notebooks among students of various girls’ primary schools, bringing smiles to the faces of young learners.

Wife of former chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur was the chief guest at the distribution ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, she said supporting girls’ education was among the most important social responsibilities, adding that providing learning resources to children helps boost their confidence and encourages them to continue their studies with dedication.

She appreciated the efforts of the district education office for promoting education at the grassroots level.

District education officer (women) Syeda Anjum, deputy DEO Farhat Yasmeen and SDEO Dera circle Samina Shehnaz were also present.

ANTI-ENCROACHMENT CAMPAIGN: The ongoing anti-encroachment campaign continued with a focused operation along the North Circular Road in Dera city on Sunday.

Led by the assistant commissioner, the operation was conducted from Kalma Chowk to Siraj Complex, during which all roadside obstructions, temporary structures, sheds, and encroachments were removed to improve traffic flow and create designated parking space.

The district administration has advised shopkeepers and citizens not to re-establish any encroachments on the cleared pathways, warning that strict legal action will be taken against violators.

The anti-encroachment drive will continue in the coming days as part of the administration’s broader plan to restore public spaces and ease urban mobility.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Student barriers
08 Dec, 2025

Student barriers

THE decision by at least nine UK universities to suspend or restrict admissions from Pakistan and Bangladesh is a...
Civil discourse
08 Dec, 2025

Civil discourse

IN politics, the importance of temperate language, even in criticism, cannot be overstated. Unfortunately, we have...
Stretched thin
08 Dec, 2025

Stretched thin

THE recent Pakistan Population Summit organised by DawnMedia laid it out plainly: the country cannot keep growing at...
Afghan flare-up
Updated 07 Dec, 2025

Afghan flare-up

THE fragile ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been tested yet again, this time with an exchange of fire...
Neglecting food safety
07 Dec, 2025

Neglecting food safety

FOOD adulteration is a major public health concern in Pakistan — in both remote and major urban centres. A report...
Con jobs
07 Dec, 2025

Con jobs

PAKISTAN’s perfect storm of issues — unemployment, few opportunities and a failing economy — offer a field day...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe