PlA plane crash victims remembered

CHITRAL: The 9th anniversary of thecrashofPK-661flight from Chitral to Islamabad left the people as gloomy and grief-stricken as they were on the day of the air accident while the civil society organisations remembered the departed souls by arranging functions.

The major event was the march past and salute of the a smart contingent of Chitral Levy at Shaheed Osama Warraich Park attended by the assistant commissioner Chitral, Riaz Ahmed, who laid a floral wreath on theYadgar-i-Shuhada situated at the premises.

Quran Khwani sessions were held in a number of mosques including Shahi Masjid Chitral and headquarters of Chitral Levy praying for the eternal peace of those who lost their lives in

the aircrashwhile relatives, friends and members of civil society visited the graves of the victims situated in different villages across Chitral.

The social media platform face book brimmed with the reminiscence of those perished in the tragedy with special mention of the services of Osama Warraich who was then serving as DCChitral and was widely admired by the people of Chitral for his services.

The singer turned evangelist Junaid Jamshed was equally remembered.

He was also one of the plane victims and was returning home with his wife after spending two months in Chitral withtableeghi jamaat.

Out of the 47 passengers and crew of the crashed plane, 31 belonged to Jang Bazar, Chew Doke, Bakrabad,Drosh, Garam Chashma, Zait, Booni, Junali Koch, Lone, Brep and Morder, the villages of Chitral.

Those perishing in thecrash alsoincluded six members of a family in Garam Chashma, leaving behind a 15-years old Hasina Gul, astudent of class-8, who did not accompany her family to Islamabad to prepare for her examination. She is presently studying in a university of the UnitedKingdom.

