Self-accountability termed key to rooting out corruption

LAKKI MARWAT: Functions, seminars and walks were held in Lakki Marwat and Karak districts the other day to mark anti-corruption week with the spirit of promoting self-accountability to root out the menace from the society.

In Lakki, the management of Government High School No 1, Tajori, arranged a seminar. Teachers, students, members of the parent-teacher council and elders were in attendance.

Principal Abdul Jabbar, senior scout leader Wali Rehman and other speakers highlighted the hazards of corruption and malpractices and said teachers and students had a heavy responsibility on their shoulders to cleanse the society of this scourge.

If awareness against the menace is not raised in the society, we as a nation will have to face the consequences of it, they stressed.

Seminars, walks held in Lakki, Karak

Students also delivered speeches on the anti-corruption theme and sang patriotic songs.

An anti-corruption awareness walk was also held in the Khankhel Mandozai area of the district.

The district education office also organised a declamation contest on the anti-corruption theme at government high school, Tajazai.

Students termed corruption a major scourge of the society and stressed the need for self-accountability and collective efforts to eliminate it.

They said people indulging in malpractices brought disgrace to themselves and their families.

The school’s in-charge principal Taj Mohammad Khan and other speakers praised students and said that the teachers should focus on imparting quality education to students along with their character building.

In Karak, the district administration held a walk to raise awareness against corruption and malpractices.

Additional deputy commissioner Sahibzada Samiullah led the walk, where government officials, civil society activists and local bodies’ members were in attendance.

The participants carried banners and placards inscribed with anti-corruption slogans.

Mr Samiullah declared corruption the biggest obstacle to social development, institutional efficiency and people’s welfare and said that eradicating the menace from society was inevitable to achieve the goal of sustainable development.

He stressed the need for promoting transparency, accountability and rule of law for a strong and stable society, reiterating firm determination of the district administration to put in place strict measures to combat corruption at all levels and establish a transparent and effective system for provision of basic facilities to the public.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025