NFC meeting ignored merged areas: ex-minister

KHYBER: Former federal minister Hameedullah Jan has claimed that the newly-merged districts didn’t find a mention in the recently held meeting of the 11th National Finance Commission.

In a statement issued here, he said that though the NFC meeting was an important step towards strengthening country’s financial structure, ensuring economic stability and judicious distribution of the national resources, denying merged districts their legitimate share was an injustice with millions of the terrorism-hit people.

He was of the option that there should have been an in-depth and meaningful discussion on the pledged financial assistance and the monetary requirements of the region after its merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but unfortunately no such discussion was held.

Mr Afridi, who has served both as an MNA and senator from Khyber district, said allocation of special funds from both the federal and provincial governments for the rehabilitation, economic development, restoration of peace and provision of services was the need of the hour.

He criticised Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, who also belongs to one of the merged districts, for his ‘failure’ to effectively raise his voice for the deprived people of merged areas.

He said deprivation of people could be ended with an increase in provincial share in NFC Award.

“We cannot risk our funds to be utilised by the provincial government in any other district rather than the tribal districts,” he cautioned.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025