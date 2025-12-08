Lowi Mamund residents protest delay in road construction

BAJAUR: Residents of various mountainous areas of Lowi Mamund tehsil on Sunday protested against the prolonged delay in construction of Zagai-Kamar Road.

Scores of youth, political and social activists attended the demonstration held in Zagai locality.

The protesters led by vice-chairman of Zagai village council and PTI worker Zaheer Khan said that construction work on four kilometres road was launched some six years ago. However, they alleged no progress had been made on the project, troubling residents.

The unprecedented delay in construction of the much-needed road is a matter of great concern and disappointment for them as the project was to be completed within six months.

The demonstrators alleged that work on the project, inaugurated by former PTI MNA Gul Zafar Khan, has seen multiple opening and closure of construction work.

The project, meant to connect dozens of hilly villages to the rest of the region, has seen work on just less than five per cent of its total,” noted Zaheer Khan and other participants.

The charged protesters, who also chanted slogans in support of the early completion of the project, mentioned that the unexpected delay in completion of the scheme was causing great inconvenience to the residents as it was the lone way to keep them connected.

Accusing the former MNA and PTI’s sitting MPA for not taking interest in project’s completion, the protest leaders claimed they had been approaching relevant people and officials for early completion of the road, but no one had explained the reasons behind the delay.

They demanded of local MPA to address the issue without delay in order to complete this public welfare project at the earliest.

They also warned of staging protest demonstrations in front of the offices of relevant officials if work on the scheme was not resumed within 10 days.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025