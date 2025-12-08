Tender for KIMS hostel construction floated

KOHAT: The longstanding demand for the male students’ hostel at Kohat Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) has finally witnessed a major step forward after over two decades, as the authorities formally issued the tender for construction of the project.

Presently, the students have been living in to rented guest rooms, houses and flats in groups for Rs80,000 monthly rent along with yearly fee of Rs2.6 million for 5-year MBBS and Rs1.7 million for 4-year BDS degrees, which excluded food and pick and drop.

The female students were accommodated in the private block of the KDA hospital due to security concerns before being shifted to their own hostel in 2022.

According to the official spokesperson, the two five-storey state-of-the-art hostels project involves an estimated cost of Rs630 million.

Once completed, the facilities will accommodate 400 students, while following the issuance of tender, construction is expected to commence soon.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025