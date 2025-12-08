Ghalib’s prose book rendition in Pashto termed valuable addition to literature

PESHAWAR: Literati and critics gathered here on Sunday to launch Pashto translation of a prose book by Mirza Ghalib, originally written in Persian, and termed it a priceless addition to Pashto literature.

The said classic by Ghalib had been translated in Urdu by several authors but its Pashto rendition was recently done by young writer Abbas Khalil.

The launching ceremony of the book titled ‘Datanbu’ was arranged by Jauhar Adnan Pashto Adabi Karwan (JPK) here on Sunday at a local hujra where poets and writers turned up in a large number and shared their critical views on the newly-published book. It is the fourth publication by the young writer.

The book narrates the story of events that took place between May and July during 1858 war of independence, highlighting social and political situation apparently penned down to defend British Raj policy in the Indian subcontinent.

Participants of the event said that there was a shortage in Pashto of such translations because it required great research. They said that few scholars tried their hand to dig out and enrich Pashto literature with their fruitful works. They said that Abbas Khalil was one such young writers, who made additions to Pashto magus corpus through his hard work.

Published by Pashto Academy of Quetta, the master piece in Persian was first brought out by Munshi Gupal in September 1857 in Agra alongside forward by Mirza Ghalib. It was followed by several translations of the original text in Urdu.

According to literary critics, the book by Mirza Ghalib in Persian though had gained fame it deserved, yet later literary circles acknowledged mastery of the classic poet over prose both in Urdu and Persian and it led many literati to believe that Mirza Ghalib had his own style to express in an easy-to-understand way irrespective of his political views or his conscious oversight.

Prof Hanif Khalil in his brief paper said that Abbas Khalil brought out the main objective of the classic Urdu writer in Pashto to the extent that made one believe that it was not a translation but writer’s original work. The historic chronicle rendered into Pashto should be considered a precious gift by the cub translator, he added.

