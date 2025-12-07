THE WEEK THAT WAS

Jinn Ki Shadi Unn Ki Shadi | Hum TV, Mon-Tues 8.00pm

This fantasy serial continues to remain the best choice for people looking for entertainment that is safe to watch with children, especially given the fact that most other dramas tend to centre on mature love stories.

​Our lazy, sometimes ‘mean’ hero Ali C (Wahaj Ali) has fallen in love with a djinn, Khushi (Sehar Khan), and this romance has set off shockwaves among the djinn and human communities. Meanwhile, the villains — YouTuber Nadia (Romaisa Khan) and her manipulative mother, Farida (Nadia Afgan) — are plotting against the lovers with the evil djinns.

Big stars such as Wahaj Ali and Sehar Khan, who usually take on intense roles, act like goofy kids, and this attracts the older crowd, while the antics of the djinns played by Aazar (Syed Jibran) and Chamki (Tamkenat Manzoor) keep the kids hooked. While the heroine Khushi is the quintessential ‘good girl’, the dynamism and nuanced acting comes from Romaisa Khan and Wahaj Ali, who make a hilarious team of inept manipulators, while great one-liners and solid performances from Asad (Arsalan Naseer) and Zara (Sidra Niazi) are a must-watch. Aazar and Chamki provide just enough scary thrills to give this show a deliciously magical edge.

Biryani | ARY, Mon-Tues 8.00pm

Although layered, complex love stories take time to unravel plots and reveal their characters’ complexities, it is up to the director to keep audiences engaged by deploying tactics such as tension or excitement. Although director Badar Mehmood has made a beautiful serial, there is only so long you can gaze at a single image; some level of energy or evolution is required from the protagonists to keep the drama moving. Similarly, Zafar Mairaj is an incredible writer, but keeping the short attention spans of contemporary viewers in mind, a little courage and episode pruning would have made this show better.

Meeran (Khushhal Khan) and Nissa (Ramsha Khan) use their famous on-screen chemistry to great effect, portraying the angst of broken trust and the fragility of new relationships in contrast to older, well-entrenched connections. Khushhal Khan, in particular, shines despite fewer dialogues and relies on silent emoting.

The addition of a confusing, estranged family served as an unsatisfying filler, however, for the story’s development. The messaging against the dangers of marriages between cousins is subtle and effective, as we see Gul Mehar’s (Sarwat Gilani) life limited to caring for her autistic brother, Haroon (Ayan Ahmed).

Pamaal | Green Entertainment, Mon-Tues 8.00pm

This show is set in the conservative past, but the makers have cleverly chosen to keep the timeline hazy, which ensures ratings.

Social media is full of comments regarding Malika’s (Saba Qamar) role as a sheltered young woman who falls for a controlling man, Raza (Usman Mukhtar), whose domineering and often narcissistic behaviour demands strict obedience from Malika. Malika lives in a constant state of fear and anxiety for years, till the unthinkable happens and her husband is arrested in relation to a corruption case. Nobody except Malika and her family believe in Raza’s innocence and, for the first time, she comes into her own and deals with every issue with strength and determination.

Saba Qamar has always been a powerhouse of talent, and her pairing with Usman Mukhtar has given us a wonderful chance to see both performers shine.

What To Watch Out For (Or Not)

Neeli Kothi | Hum TV, Coming soon

​Writer Saima Akram Chaudhry of Suno Chanda fame is back with a new family-centric romance that revolves around the inheritance of a family home, and which features Anmol Baloch and Talha Chahour.

Published in Dawn, ICON, December 7th, 2025