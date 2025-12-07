From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Political dialogue

SARGODHA: Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today [Dec 6] said that if the Opposition had opted for confrontation, it would leave no choice to the Government but to react as strongly. He said political dialogue … had always been … the basic policy of his Government. The … Government sincerely believed that such a policy was imperative for strengthening democratic institutions… . The [PM] was replying to questions in an informal talk with Pressmen… .

The questioners referred to his offer of dialogue with the Opposition and sought his re­­action to refusal by the Opposition to negotiate… . The [PM] said the Opposition must ap­­preciate the consequences of repudiating the policy of political dialogue. In a democratic age if they reject … dialogue, it could only lead to undemocratic objectives. “We don’t want to pursue the policy of confrontation, however, if the Opposition is opting for the wrong path we are not going to put our hands up,” he added. He said if the Opposition parties are bent upon making a show of strength, and if they want to incite our workers and youngsters to violence, they should have no cause for concern if the Government hits back to maintain peace.

