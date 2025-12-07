From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: MPO plan

KARACHI: With the ultimate objective of setting up a Muslim Peoples’ Organisation (MPO) ... the leading public men of several Muslim countries have agreed to the holding ... of a Muslim Peoples Conference “to take stock of the world situation as it affects the Muslims today,” it was ... learned in Karachi on Tuesday [Dec 5]... .

The Conference, which will be on a purely non-Governmental level — though the Governments concerned may send observers — is expected to discuss among many other things, ways and means of tackling the various problems facing the Islamic world and measures to protect and promote the political, economic and other interests of the Muslim countries.

The liberation of Muslim areas from foreign rule and the early setting up of the MPO ... which could effectively present to the world the Islamic way of solving the manifold problems facing humanity today are the two basic issues to be taken by the proposed Conference. ... It is proposed to hold a Consultative Meeting of the sponsors next month to settle the preliminaries and decide on the venue and programme of the Conference...

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025