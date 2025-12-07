E-Paper | December 07, 2025

BROKEN ROADS

From the Newspaper Published December 7, 2025 Updated December 7, 2025 06:15am
BROKEN ROADS: Broken surfaces, potholes and incomplete construction work in Rawalpindi have made daily travel rather unsafe for motorists, motorcyclists and pedestrians. As such, roads like Dhamial Road, Chaklala Road and parts of Murree Road have become seriously dangerous. Frequent accidents are seen on these roads daily. Despite repeated reminders and public complaints, the authorities concerned have not taken meaningful action. Immediate steps are needed in this critical regard.

Mirza Ghuffran Baig
Rawalpindi

PLOT POSSESSION: In all public and private organisations, it is crucial to meet target dates. This is not only the key to success, but a very important professional and ethical requirement. The Capital Development Authority (CDA), however, does not respect its own timelines. It gives plots possession in 30-35 years. This unnecessary delay cannot be justified. The cost of construction continues to rise due to the CDA’s incompetence and lethargy while dealing with such matters. Does the CDA ever think of how the allottees suffer through this time, mentally and financially? Instead of boasting about its work through advertisements, the CDA should focus on achieving its targets. The CDA’s core responsibility should be to ease the burden and facilitate the allottees.

Muhammad Abid Ilyas
Islamabad

UNFAIR CHARGES: During our visit to the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, we removed our shoes before entering the mosque. The staff charged Rs1,000 for keeping five pairs of shoes. These charges are unfair, and the behaviour of the staff there made us feel uncomfortable. The mosque is a famous and respected place. People from all over Pakistan and other countries visit it. The staff should guide visitors politely, and not charge undue money. Such actions leave a bad impression on the visitors, delineating a negative image. The authorities concerned should ensure that visitors are treated with fairness and respect.

Sibt-e-Ali Turi
Parachinar

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025

