Palestinian envoy says genocide is happening since 1948

KARACHI: The Oscar-winning Palestinian documentary, No Other Land,was screened on Saturday evening, the penultimate day of the World Culture Festival, to round off the film segment of the mega show.

Directed by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, the film — shot between 2019 and 2023 — focuses on the plight of Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank.

Prior to the screening, Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Zuhair Mohammad Hamadallah Zaid had a conversation with Dr Umair Ahmed.

In response to the first question, Dr Zaid said the film had made a very strong impact regarding Palestinians. “Palestine is Palestine, there’s no other homeland. The film [discusses] the core of the Palestinian issue. The struggle is not just about land — it’s about history, it’s about culture, it’s about every element that can give any sort of sign for the existence of any nation. It’s about Palestine so you will see they [people] are fighting for their land, but above that there is life, there are houses, there is history, there is culture.”

He said it’s been happening since 1948 as he’s a refugee. “My father lived in a village. They demolished more than 500 villages. At the time they committed more than 50 massacres. They didn’t say what they were doing in Gaza. In those days, we did not have the media or screens to publish [read: show]. At that time, they did everything without the knowledge of the whole world. They are speaking about genocide today [but] they did this before… It’s a continuous genocide from 1948 until now. Nothing has changed.”

Oscar-winning No Other Land screened as part of World Culture Festival

In reply to another question about Pakistan’s support to Palestine, the ambassador said when he visits a market in Pakistan people ask him where he is from. When they come to know that he’s from Palestine, they hug him. If he intends to buy an item worth Rs100, they’ll give him for Rs50.

“We know the situation in Pakistan. We know that you’re sharing with us your food. Many Pakistanis tell me, ‘brother we’re not doing enough for you’. My answer is, always, you’re doing a lot. The people of Pakistan support Palestine in all spheres.”

The ambassador said. “Thank you [Pakistanis] for everything. We know how much you love us and this love is deep. You should know that we love you the same. we wish you stability and security. Allah has blessed us Palestinians to be the guard of the holy land, the holy mosque. We will continue doing our job. Keep in mind that Allah has blessed you [Pakistan] to be the backbone of the whole ummah. So take care of your country.”

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025