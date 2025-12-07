E-Paper | December 07, 2025

Man killed, two others hurt as truck hits car, two rickshaws

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published December 7, 2025 Updated December 7, 2025 06:13am
HYDERABAD: A 50-year-old man was killed and two others were critically injured when a speeding dumper truck hit a car along Autobhan Road and then rammed into two auto-rickshaws at Guddu Chowk here on Saturday.

A large number of rickshaw drivers, along with the people present at Guddu Chowk, held a protest, smashed window panes of the truck and some of them also tried to torch it after its driver fled the site. The protest caused suspension of vehicular traffic on the road for some time.

The area police brought the situation under control by persuading them to disperse peacefully. The truck was impounded.

Eyewitnesses and police said that Ghulam Rasool Bhatti, who was travelling by one rickshaw was killed and the tri-wheeler was destroyed in the accident. They said that two other persons, Ramshad Ali and Ali Asghar Khaskheli, were riding the other rickshaw and sustained critical injuries when the truck ran over and badly damaged it.

They said the truck driver had apparently lost control over his vehicle in his attempt to flee the Autobhan Road after hitting the car.

SSP Hyderabad Adeel Chandio has ordered registration of an FIR against the truck driver.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025

