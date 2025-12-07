Murad praises transformation of DUET at 13th convocation

KARACHI: The Dawood University of Engineering and Technology (DUET) held its 13th convocation at the PAF auditorium on Saturday, where over 400 students were awarded degrees.

Speaking as the chief guest, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah congratulated the graduates, urging them to embrace innovation, integrity and service as they step into a rapidly changing world shaped by clean energy transitions, smart technologies and new engineering advancements.

“Stay curious, adapt boldly, and uplift society wherever you go,” he advised students.

Mr Shah praised what he described as university’s turnaround since February 2023 which, he said, was a testament to committed leadership and institutional discipline.

“DUET has evolved from a resource-constrained and deficit-running institution into a financially sustainable university investing confidently in its own future,” he said.

Over 400 graduates conferred degrees

Mr Shah noted that despite limited space and financial challenges, the university had channelled Rs750 million from its own resources to upgrade important facilities.

“These facilities specialised laboratories in material engineering, petroleum engineering, and energy & environment, and expanded facilities for the faculty of information and computing sciences in Gulberg, a renovated auditorium, a new sportsground with a pavilion and upgraded hostels.

“These improvements reflect an institution that has embraced transparency, financial discipline, and out-of-the-box strategies to create opportunities for its students,” he said.

The chief minister also referred to university’s academic progress, including improvement in the QS Asia University Rankings, a jump in its Youth Development Programme score from 53 per cent to 84.13pc and progress in Times Higher Education’s SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) indicators.

He commended Vice Chancellor Prof Samreen Hussain, the first female vice chancellor of an engineering university in the country, on institutional reforms.

“Of the 620 candidates, 413 students graduated this year, 66pc are already employed. It’s a proof of university’s market-driven education and its linkages within the industry.”

Mr Shah also acknowledged parents’ support and the dedication of university’s faculty in shaping the academic journey.

Honorary doctorate for Nasir Shah

During the ceremony, the chief minister conferred an honorary doctorate upon Sindh Local Government Minister and DUET alumnus Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, recognising his contributions to public service and old association with the university.

Earlier, the university’s chancellor declared the convocation open and the vice chancellor presented university’s annual report after which degrees were awarded to students.

The ceremony concluded with presentation of mementoes to distinguished guests by the chief minister.

The attendees included Minister Universities and Boards Ismail Rahu, Chairman Higher Education Commission Prof Tariq Rafi, senior government officials and diplomats.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025