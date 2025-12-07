Man shot dead in Lyari

KARACHI: A man was shot dead while another was wounded in Lyari late Friday night.

Chakiwara SHO Sajid Dharejo said that two men were shot at and wounded in Bihar Colony.

Injured, they were taken to the trauma centre of the Civil Hospital Karachi, where Ahmed Wali, 40, died during treatment, while Kamran Husain, 28, was admitted for treatment. His condition was stated to be out of danger as he sustained a bullet wound in his leg.

The officer suspected some personal enmity behind the incident. However, he said the police are waiting for relatives to lodge an FIR to initiate formal proceedings to ascertain the exact motive and the possible identity of the killer(s)

