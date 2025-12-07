E-Paper | December 07, 2025

Man shot dead in Lyari

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 7, 2025 Updated December 7, 2025 06:13am
KARACHI: A man was shot dead while another was wounded in Lyari late Friday night.

Chakiwara SHO Sajid Dharejo said that two men were shot at and wounded in Bihar Colony.

Injured, they were taken to the trauma centre of the Civil Hospital Karachi, where Ahmed Wali, 40, died during treatment, while Kamran Husain, 28, was admitted for treatment. His condition was stated to be out of danger as he sustained a bullet wound in his leg.

The officer suspected some personal enmity behind the incident. However, he said the police are waiting for relatives to lodge an FIR to initiate formal proceedings to ascertain the exact motive and the possible identity of the killer(s)

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025

