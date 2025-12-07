E-Paper | December 07, 2025

Muttahida’s stance on uplift schemes questioned

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published December 7, 2025 Updated December 7, 2025 06:13am
HYDERABAD: Chair­men of five town municipal corporations belonging to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have rejected Muttah­ida Qaumi Move­ment-Pakistan lawmakers’ allegations regarding handing over of 43 schemes to the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) from Local Govern­ment Project.

Speaking at a joint news conference at a local press club on Saturday, TMC chairmen Manthar Jatoi, Umair Chandio and Adnan Rasheed questioned logic behind the lawmakers’ objection to the handing over of the schemes to the HMC. They said that on the one hand, Muttahida wanted empowerment of the LG system and, on the other, it was opposing the handover.

The TMCs’ chairmen alleged that Muttahida had been in power directly or indirectly for 40 years and did nothing for the betterment of the city. They added that the party could not even properly build two main drains of Domanwah and Unit-12 Latifabad.

They said that the schemes in questions were being legally handed over to the HMC and mayor had rightly mentioned that the schemes’ progress rema­ined exceptionally slow and nobody knew where 30pc or 35pc work was done on the schemes.

They claimed that the Muttahids lawmakers were “a product of Form-47” after they were rejected by people of Hyderabad. They maintained that Muttahida was not able to upgrade any important hospital while it had been in power. They said that the PPP mayor was executing multiple development projects under HMC’s umbrella in addition to Sindh government’s development works. They said that now

lids were being placed over open manholes.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025

