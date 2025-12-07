Road accident

SUKKUR: Two youths, Abdus Salam Dal and Mehfooz Ahmed Dal, were killed when a speeding truck ran over a motorcycle at a section of the Sukkur-Larkana road within the limits of New Amrot police station in Madeji taluka of Shikarpur district.

Another youth, Kamran Dal, sustained critical injuries in the accident.

The victims were shifted to the Madeji Taluka Hospital from where Kamran Dal was referred to a major hospital in Larkana due to his precarious condition.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025