Woman drug peddler jailed

LAHORE: A sessions court has sentenced a woman drug peddler to 20-year rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 800,000 on her.

Narcotics Court Additional District and Sessions Judge Shakeb Imran Qamar announced the punishment and also issued a warrant of commencement of sentence to the superintendent of Lahore district jail.

Shahdara Police had registered a case against Abida Bibi in 2023 under Section 9 (1) 3E of the Control of Narcotics Substance Act 1997.

A total of 20 kilograms of charas was recovered from the woman.

The prosecution presented seven witnesses against the accused during the trial.

According to the prosecution, complete evidence was available against the accused woman.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025