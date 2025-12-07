Woman looted outside her house

LAHORE: An elderly woman was robbed of gold and cash outside her house in broad daylight in Ferozewala, Sheikhupura district, on Saturday.

According to the family, two unidentified suspects on a motorcycle approached the woman when she stepped out of her house in Fazal Haq Garden, located within the jurisdiction of Kot Abdul Malik Police Station. The suspects held her at gunpoint and took away her earrings and other gold jewellery.

As the woman called for help, family members and neighbours came out, but the suspects fled brandishing weapons and hurling threats.

The worth of loot was stated to be around Rs600,000.

The family said they repeatedly called Emergency 15, but police did not arrive at the scene.

They said Kot Abdul Malik police have not made any arrests despite the availability of CCTV footage.

Residents of the area said incidents of robbery and street crime within the limits of Kot Abdul Malik police have increased alarmingly.

