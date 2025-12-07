E-Paper | December 07, 2025

Woman looted outside her house

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 7, 2025 Updated December 7, 2025 06:13am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: An elderly woman was robbed of gold and cash outside her house in broad daylight in Ferozewala, Sheikhupura district, on Saturday.

According to the family, two unidentified suspects on a motorcycle approached the woman when she stepped out of her house in Fazal Haq Garden, located within the jurisdiction of Kot Abdul Malik Police Station. The suspects held her at gunpoint and took away her earrings and other gold jewellery.

As the woman called for help, family members and neighbours came out, but the suspects fled brandishing weapons and hurling threats.

The worth of loot was stated to be around Rs600,000.

The family said they repeatedly called Emergency 15, but police did not arrive at the scene.

They said Kot Abdul Malik police have not made any arrests despite the availability of CCTV footage.

Residents of the area said incidents of robbery and street crime within the limits of Kot Abdul Malik police have increased alarmingly.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan flare-up
Updated 07 Dec, 2025

Afghan flare-up

THE fragile ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been tested yet again, this time with an exchange of fire...
Neglecting food safety
07 Dec, 2025

Neglecting food safety

FOOD adulteration is a major public health concern in Pakistan — in both remote and major urban centres. A report...
Con jobs
07 Dec, 2025

Con jobs

PAKISTAN’s perfect storm of issues — unemployment, few opportunities and a failing economy — offer a field day...
Fiscal concerns
Updated 06 Dec, 2025

Fiscal concerns

Talks on the 11th Award have opened at a politically charged moment amid attempts by the centre to undo the constitutional protection given to the existing provincial share under the NFC Award.
Hero worship
06 Dec, 2025

Hero worship

IT seems that, like public representatives, our national heroes will also be selected for us. The Senate deputy...
KU institute
06 Dec, 2025

KU institute

THE Sindh government’s decision to separate the Institute for Chemical and Biological Sciences from Karachi...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe