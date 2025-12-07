Greyhound Derby Championship begins at UAF

TOBA TEK SINGH: A three-day Greyhound Derby Championship has begun at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) at its tent pegging ground on Saturday.

The derby was arranged by the UAF Directorate of Farms in collaboration with Gill Dog Kennel.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said the university was considered the custodian of rural culture and such competitions not only provided entertainment opportunities but also strengthened the ties between farmers and agricultural scientists.

Farms Director Dr Muhammad Aslam said that the championship was meant to present the golden moments of rural culture before the participants.

Chief Organiser Dr Haroon Zaman and Gill Dog Kennel owner Saqib Imtiaz also shed light on the importance of the championship.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025