Autumn flower exhibition begins in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A two-day flower exhibition on Saturday kicked off at CDA model nursery “Gardenia Hub”, one of the largest nurseries in Asia, where over 1.2 million plants of various types have been cultivated.

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa inaugurated the exhibition of chrysanthemum and autumn flowers for 2025.

The chairman of CDA inspected various sections of the exhibition along with Member Administration Talat Mahmood, Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch, the Director General of Environment and relevant officers of the Environment Wing.

During the briefing, it was said that the “Gardenia Hub” Model Nursery was regarded among the largest nurseries in Asia, where over 1.2 million plants of various types have been cultivated.

It was further briefed that for the exhibition, hundreds of thousands of colourful and rare flowers, particularly chrysanthemums and autumn flowers, have been displayed. Similarly, various types of colourful flowers brought from across the country are also part of the exhibition.

The briefing added that the exhibition includes not only indigenous but also foreign floral creations and flowers arranged in modern styles.

According to a statement, the exhibition is fully open to the public, where families and children can participate, and attendees can also enjoy other recreational activities being held under the Winter Festival 2025.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025