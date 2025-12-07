E-Paper | December 07, 2025

Senate chairman woos Malaysian investors

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 7, 2025 Updated December 7, 2025 06:13am
ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has briefed Malaysian businessmen on Pakistan’s growing economic potentials and stressed the need for enhancing bilateral trade between the two countries.

“While bilateral trade currently stands at approximately $1.5 billion annually, the full potential of our cooperation remains largely untapped. There are vast opportunities across sectors and industries awaiting visionary investment and collaboration,” said Mr Gilani while addressing a gathering of the Malaysian business community at a dinner hosted in his honour at Kuala Lumpur, says a press release issued by the Senate Secretariat on Saturday.

Mr Gilani outlined Pakistan’s growing economic potential by citing its large and youthful population, strategic sectors and investment-friendly environment.

According to him, the key areas of opportunity include tourism and hospitality, infrastructure and construction, mining and natural resources, agribusiness, Halal industry and food processing.

The Senate chairman also emphasised the importance of Malaysia’s continued role in bilateral trade, particularly in commodities such as palm oil.

To further facilitate investment, Mr Gilani highlighted the role of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), a one-window platform, designed to simplify investment processes, provide regulatory guidance, and coordinate with federal and provincial authorities.

The SIFC covers sectors, including agriculture, energy, mining, infrastructure, tourism, privatisation and telecom, providing Malaysian investors with a transparent and supportive environment to engage in large-scale projects.

Concluding his address, the Senate chairman expressed optimism about the future of Pakistan-Malaysia collaboration.

“Let us work together with vision, determination and mutual trust to realise the full potential of our partnership, giving birth to new trade, shared growth, strong cultural ties, and enduring prosperity for both our countries and peoples,” he said.

He also highlighted the deep-rooted relationship between Pakistan and Malaysia, emphasising shared values, cultural affinity, and decades of cooperative engagement in political, economic, and social spheres.

“The bond between Pakistan and Malaysia runs deep, anchored in mutual respect and long-standing collaboration,” he added.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025

