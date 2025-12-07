Attock women’s expo draws enthusiastic crowds

TAXILA: The Attock Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry organised the first Campbellpur Women Expo 2025 at the University of Education, Attock Campus, on Saturday, attracting a large turnout of women entrepreneurs, students, and families from Attock, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Tarbela, Jhelum and several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Held on the university lawns, the colourful expo featured more than 70 stalls displaying traditional embroidered clothing, handmade crafts, home décor, cosmetics, children’s toys, paintings, and mehndi art.

Food stalls offering local delicacies, snacks and desserts remained crowded throughout the day, with several vendors selling out early due to high demand.

A special stall showcasing hand-embroidered Quranic verses, including Asmaul Husna, the four Quls, Surah Yaseen, and Alhamd Sharif, drew particular interest from women and students.

The expo was inaugurated by former Attock Chamber of Commerce president Tariq Mehmood, Founder President Attock Women Chamber and Chairperson SCWEC Pakistan Hina Mansab Khan, and Principal University of Education Attock Campus Dr Abid Zia.

AWCCI President Erum Khan, Chief Executive Rizwana Nadeem, and women professionals from various districts also attended.

Visitors praised the event for providing a rare platform to highlight the craftsmanship and entrepreneurial potential of women from diverse backgrounds.

Students noted that such expos create new opportunities for skill recognition, business networking, and visibility through social and digital media.

Addressing a special session of women entrepreneurs, Hina Mansab Khan announced major initiatives under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision for women’s economic empowerment.

She said the incubation centre proposal, presented earlier to the chief minister with the support of Anjum Nisar and Shahzeb Akram, had been approved along with the establishment of multiple incubation centres across Punjab.

She confirmed that a state-of-the-art women’s incubation centre would soon be set up in Attock to offer specialised training, capacity-building, and guidance for new women-led startups.

She added that under the chief minister’s directives, new programmes, including Women Expo (WEP-X), will be launched, encouraging women entrepreneurs from Attock to participate.

Registration links and details have already been shared.

Hina also appreciated Punjab MPA Saadia Taimoor for her efforts toward advancing women’s social and economic empowerment.

The announcements generated considerable enthusiasm among participants, who described the initiatives as a significant step toward expanding opportunities for women and strengthening their role in the region’s economic landscape.

