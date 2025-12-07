E-Paper | December 07, 2025

Memorial unveiled for martyred policeman

A Correspondent Published December 7, 2025 Updated December 7, 2025 06:13am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

TAXILA: Wah police on Saturday unveiled a memorial of a policeman inside a police station to pay tributes to him for laying his life for protecting the lives of the people.

Constable Syed Sajjad Hussain Shah, who embraced martyrdom during an armed encounter with robbers on June 12, a memorial was formally inaugurated, with senior police officials paying tribute to his sacrifice.

SSP Potohar divisionTalha Wali inaugurated the memorial and laid floral wreath at the memorial and offered Fateha for the elevation of the martyr’s rank, as well as for the peace and security of the country.

He said that the sacrifices of police martyrs are a source of pride for the nation.

Reaffirming the commitment of the police force, SP Talha Wali added: “The honour of martyrdom carried by our fallen heroes is a trust upon us. The officers who laid down their lives for the protection of citizens will forever remain alive in our hearts. Wah Saddar police SHO, Mohsin Shah, also paid tributes to Constable Sajjad Shah, calling him “a brave and dutiful officer who fought with extraordinary courage.

“Constable Sajjad Hussain Shah stood his ground fearlessly in the line of duty. This memorial is a reminder of his bravery and our continued resolve to uphold the safety and dignity of the people.”The ceremony concluded with prayers for the martyr and renewed pledges from police officials to carry forward his legacy of courage and dedication.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan flare-up
Updated 07 Dec, 2025

Afghan flare-up

THE fragile ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been tested yet again, this time with an exchange of fire...
Neglecting food safety
07 Dec, 2025

Neglecting food safety

FOOD adulteration is a major public health concern in Pakistan — in both remote and major urban centres. A report...
Con jobs
07 Dec, 2025

Con jobs

PAKISTAN’s perfect storm of issues — unemployment, few opportunities and a failing economy — offer a field day...
Fiscal concerns
Updated 06 Dec, 2025

Fiscal concerns

Talks on the 11th Award have opened at a politically charged moment amid attempts by the centre to undo the constitutional protection given to the existing provincial share under the NFC Award.
Hero worship
06 Dec, 2025

Hero worship

IT seems that, like public representatives, our national heroes will also be selected for us. The Senate deputy...
KU institute
06 Dec, 2025

KU institute

THE Sindh government’s decision to separate the Institute for Chemical and Biological Sciences from Karachi...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe