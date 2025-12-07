Memorial unveiled for martyred policeman

TAXILA: Wah police on Saturday unveiled a memorial of a policeman inside a police station to pay tributes to him for laying his life for protecting the lives of the people.

Constable Syed Sajjad Hussain Shah, who embraced martyrdom during an armed encounter with robbers on June 12, a memorial was formally inaugurated, with senior police officials paying tribute to his sacrifice.

SSP Potohar divisionTalha Wali inaugurated the memorial and laid floral wreath at the memorial and offered Fateha for the elevation of the martyr’s rank, as well as for the peace and security of the country.

He said that the sacrifices of police martyrs are a source of pride for the nation.

Reaffirming the commitment of the police force, SP Talha Wali added: “The honour of martyrdom carried by our fallen heroes is a trust upon us. The officers who laid down their lives for the protection of citizens will forever remain alive in our hearts. Wah Saddar police SHO, Mohsin Shah, also paid tributes to Constable Sajjad Shah, calling him “a brave and dutiful officer who fought with extraordinary courage.

“Constable Sajjad Hussain Shah stood his ground fearlessly in the line of duty. This memorial is a reminder of his bravery and our continued resolve to uphold the safety and dignity of the people.”The ceremony concluded with prayers for the martyr and renewed pledges from police officials to carry forward his legacy of courage and dedication.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025