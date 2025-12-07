Over 1,000 students receive degrees at RMU’s 15th convocation

RAWALPINDI: More than 1,000 MBBS and postgraduate students received their degrees at the 15th convocation of Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) on Saturday at Latif Auditorium on the main campus.

A total of 25 gold medals and 130 distinctions were awarded to MBBS students, MD/MS graduates and diploma holders.

The ceremony celebrated the achievements of the 44th, 45th and 46th MBBS batches, along with graduates of postgraduate programmes, including MS, MD, M Phil, diploma and certificate courses.

Families of students, faculty members, alumni and senior clinicians attended the event to honour the accomplishments of the outgoing graduates.

Pro-Chancellor and Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique was the chief guest. Secretary Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department, and former principals of Rawalpindi Medical College, Professor Dr Muhammad Mussadiq Khan and Professor Dr Jahangir Sarwar Khan, were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, RMU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Umer congratulated the graduating students and highlighted RMU’s remarkable journey since its establishment in 1974.

He recalled the institution’s humble beginnings and praised its evolution into a leading centre of medical education, research and clinical service in Pakistan.

He outlined major milestones, including the implementation of Punjab’s first fully Integrated Modular Curriculum aligned with WFME standards, RMU’s exceptional HEC score of 98.32, and its consistent ranking as Pakistan’s top public-sector medical university in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings since 2021.

He also detailed the university’s pioneering initiatives such as Pakistan’s first University Residency Programme based on ACGME (USA) guidelines, the introduction of the country’s first PhD in Clinical Sciences, and the establishment of advanced facilities including the Integrated Clinical and Basic Research Laboratory Complex and the Simulation & Innovation Center.

Punjab Minister and Pro-Chancellor Khawaja Salman Rafique commended the MBBS graduates of 2021, 2022 and 2023, along with the postgraduate scholars, for demonstrating resilience, academic excellence and commitment throughout years of rigorous medical training.

He emphasised that the journey of a doctor begins long before receiving the degree and continues throughout life, as medicine is rooted in service, integrity and continuous learning.

He reminded the graduates that their education from RMU has equipped them not only with clinical competence but also with the responsibility to uphold empathy, professionalism and ethical conduct in every patient interaction.

The minister noted that the healthcare sector is undergoing rapid transformation, demanding adaptability, compassion and an openness to innovation.

He spoke at length about ongoing government reforms aimed at strengthening Punjab’s healthcare system, including improvements in medical education standards, clinical governance and the quality of hospital services.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025