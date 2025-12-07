E-Paper | December 07, 2025

FDE to open schools on first Saturday of every month

Ikram Junaidi Published December 7, 2025 Updated December 7, 2025 06:13am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has decided to open educational institutions on the first Saturday of each month for academic and administrative activities.

According to official correspondence available with Dawn, institutions will remain open for administrative, teaching, and non-teaching staff from 9am to 2pm on the first Saturday of every month.

The academic tasks will include collective lesson planning with subject teams, preparation of teaching and learning materials (TLMs), and sharing effective classroom practices.

Students’ academic records will be updated, and plans will be devised for low-performing students. Teachers’ capacity-building sessions will also be held, and they will be familiarised with basic IT tools such as email, Zoom, interactive boards, and smart boards.

Institutions will remain open for administrative, teaching, non-teaching staff from 9am to 2pm

Parent-Teacher Meetings will also be conducted on Saturdays to strengthen academic support and improve student performance.

Administrative tasks will include developing plans, reviewing school and college performance, inspecting facilities to ensure functionality and safety, and maintaining cleanliness and records.

However, no routine academic activities for students or examinations will be conducted on first Saturdays.

Some teachers have criticised the decision as cosmetic, unnecessary, and burdensome.

They argue that these responsibilities are already performed throughout the week, making the additional workday redundant.

“We complete all academic and administrative duties during regular hours. There is no need to specify a separate Saturday for the same activities,” said a staff member at an Islamabad Model College.

Many teachers described the directive as a useless exercise that adds pressure without producing any practical outcomes. The decision has also generated resentment because government employees in other ministries and departments continue to have Saturdays off.

An Associate Professor at Islamabad Model College for Girls F-7/4, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the step as “a cosmetic attempt rather than a meaningful strategy.”

She emphasised that planning and institutional development are continuous processes supported by structured academic calendars and pre-term lesson preparations, not one-day activities.

Teachers further alleged that the directive reflects a broader trend of burdening them while long-standing issues go unresolved. They criticised the FDE for delays in higher time-scale cases, stalled promotions, lack of basic facilities, and frequent data-collection demands.

A teacher from an FG school said the move may be aimed at bolstering the image of FDE officers rather than improving educational outcomes.

Teachers also voiced concerns over what they termed “unwarranted NGO interference,” accusing some organisations of entering classrooms, interrupting lessons, gathering data, and conducting assessments through “inexperienced young girls posing as trainers” who, they said, lack teaching experience and understanding of school environments.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025

Newspaper

Ikram Junaidi is a staff correspondent for Dawn with over 25 years of experience. He covers national politics, particularly opposition parties, as well as public health issues with a specific focus on polio eradication.

Ikram Junaidi

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan flare-up
07 Dec, 2025

Afghan flare-up

THE fragile ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been tested yet again, this time with an exchange of fire...
Neglecting food safety
07 Dec, 2025

Neglecting food safety

FOOD adulteration is a major public health concern in Pakistan — in both remote and major urban centres. A report...
Con jobs
07 Dec, 2025

Con jobs

PAKISTAN’s perfect storm of issues — unemployment, few opportunities and a failing economy — offer a field day...
Fiscal concerns
Updated 06 Dec, 2025

Fiscal concerns

Talks on the 11th Award have opened at a politically charged moment amid attempts by the centre to undo the constitutional protection given to the existing provincial share under the NFC Award.
Hero worship
06 Dec, 2025

Hero worship

IT seems that, like public representatives, our national heroes will also be selected for us. The Senate deputy...
KU institute
06 Dec, 2025

KU institute

THE Sindh government’s decision to separate the Institute for Chemical and Biological Sciences from Karachi...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe