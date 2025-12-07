FDE to open schools on first Saturday of every month

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has decided to open educational institutions on the first Saturday of each month for academic and administrative activities.

According to official correspondence available with Dawn, institutions will remain open for administrative, teaching, and non-teaching staff from 9am to 2pm on the first Saturday of every month.

The academic tasks will include collective lesson planning with subject teams, preparation of teaching and learning materials (TLMs), and sharing effective classroom practices.

Students’ academic records will be updated, and plans will be devised for low-performing students. Teachers’ capacity-building sessions will also be held, and they will be familiarised with basic IT tools such as email, Zoom, interactive boards, and smart boards.

Parent-Teacher Meetings will also be conducted on Saturdays to strengthen academic support and improve student performance.

Administrative tasks will include developing plans, reviewing school and college performance, inspecting facilities to ensure functionality and safety, and maintaining cleanliness and records.

However, no routine academic activities for students or examinations will be conducted on first Saturdays.

Some teachers have criticised the decision as cosmetic, unnecessary, and burdensome.

They argue that these responsibilities are already performed throughout the week, making the additional workday redundant.

“We complete all academic and administrative duties during regular hours. There is no need to specify a separate Saturday for the same activities,” said a staff member at an Islamabad Model College.

Many teachers described the directive as a useless exercise that adds pressure without producing any practical outcomes. The decision has also generated resentment because government employees in other ministries and departments continue to have Saturdays off.

An Associate Professor at Islamabad Model College for Girls F-7/4, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the step as “a cosmetic attempt rather than a meaningful strategy.”

She emphasised that planning and institutional development are continuous processes supported by structured academic calendars and pre-term lesson preparations, not one-day activities.

Teachers further alleged that the directive reflects a broader trend of burdening them while long-standing issues go unresolved. They criticised the FDE for delays in higher time-scale cases, stalled promotions, lack of basic facilities, and frequent data-collection demands.

A teacher from an FG school said the move may be aimed at bolstering the image of FDE officers rather than improving educational outcomes.

Teachers also voiced concerns over what they termed “unwarranted NGO interference,” accusing some organisations of entering classrooms, interrupting lessons, gathering data, and conducting assessments through “inexperienced young girls posing as trainers” who, they said, lack teaching experience and understanding of school environments.

