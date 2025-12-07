Police arrest two outlaws after encounter in Bannu

LAKKI MARWAT: Police claimed to have arrested two proclaimed offenders in injured condition after an exchange of fire in the Hinjal area of Bannu district on Friday night.

“Acting on a tip-off about the presence of outlaws in the area, a party of the city police station reached the area,” a police official said. He said the outlaws opened fire when they noticed policemen and tried to escape.

“Police retaliated and succeeded in apprehending two suspects, identified as Shahryar and Samandar, in injured condition,” the official said, claiming the men were injured by the gunfire of their own accomplices.

The official said the law enforcers seized an assault rifle, a pistol and ammunition from the arrested men, who were wanted in 11 cases of theft, robbery, attempted murder and kidnapping.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025