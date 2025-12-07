E-Paper | December 07, 2025

Schools, hospitals in Dir refugee camps closed, power supply suspended

Our Correspondent Published December 7, 2025 Updated December 7, 2025 06:14am
LOWER DIR: The district administration has disconnected electricity supply to Afghan refugee camps in Chakdara, Timergara and Jandol, and has closed all schools and health facilities established for refugees.

Adenzai assistant commissioner Saleem Ayubi and Peshawar Electric Supply Company’s SDO Mohammad Numan Khan accompanied by a police contingent visited the Chakdara refugee camp to cut power supply.

Following the directive, UNHCR representatives handed over equipment and supplies from the refugee schools and hospitals to the respective departments. Items included furniture, solar panels, medicines and surgical instruments, which were transferred to the education and health departments.

Officials of the education department confirmed that hundreds of Afghan children were currently enrolled in various public and private schools and colleges across Lower Dir.

A headmaster of a local high school said the Afghan students were deeply distressed and uncertain about their future. He added that the school had not yet received any formal instructions from the education department regarding the Afghan children’s status.

On Saturday, Class-IV employees of primary schools were directed to visit the Timergara refugee camp and assist in the removal of school equipment.

Meanwhile, the administration issued a formal notice to all landowners in Timergara and Adenzai, instructing those who have rented out land or buildings to Afghan refugees to immediately have them vacated. The notice warned that legal action would be taken against those failing to comply.

Separately, deputy commissioner Mohammad Arif Khan held a meeting with an Afghan delegation residing in the area. During the interaction, the Afghan elders thanked the government and people of Pakistan — particularly residents of Lower Dir — for providing support, hospitality and a sense of brotherhood over the years.

They said their cultural and religious ties with Pakistan would continue, and acknowledged the assistance extended by Pakistani institutions during difficult times.

The deputy commissioner, while appreciating their sentiments, urged Afghan refugees to begin returning to their homeland in a dignified manner and to contribute to the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan. He also called upon Afghan elders to cooperate with the district administration to ensure a smooth and orderly repatriation process.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025

