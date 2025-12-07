Robbers kill woman, injure her husband in Tanawal

MANSEHRA: A woman was killed and her husband suffered injuries when robbers opened fire on them on resistance in the Dara Shahkot area near Pulrah police station in Tanawal on Friday night. The incident occurred as Sohail Aurangzeb Tanoli and Hafza Bibi were returning from Mansehra after the medical treatment of their four-year-old daughter.

Residents shifted the injured couple to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced the woman dead. Her husband is under treatment. The body was handed over to the family after the completion of medico-legal formalities.

“A masked robber intercepted our car at gunpoint and ordered us to hand over cash, gold ornaments and mobile phones. As a robber tried to snatch gold earrings from my wife, I resisted, leading to firing by robbers,” Mr Tanoli told police at the hospital.

He said he and his wife were injured, with the latter breathing her last afterward. The man said robbers fled without taking anything with them. Residents demanded the immediate arrest of robbers and warned if that didn’t happen in the next 24 hours, they would take to the streets.

Residents threaten protest if killers not held in 24 hours

They demanded a police crackdown on outlaws in the Tanawal area where a man was killed in a similar incident last month. Police registered a case and began a search for robbers.

EQUIPMENT INSTALLED: The CT scan and MRI machines have been installed at Mansehra’s King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, the only tertiary healthcare facility in the upper parts of Hazara Division.

“The health department, on the directives of provincial assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, is increasing our hospital’s bedding capacity and installing modern diagnostic equipment to cater for patients from across the region,” medical superintendent of the facility Dr Abdul Haleem Tanoli told reporters.

Dr Tanoli, who inspected the work, said a high-level meeting, chaired by Speaker Swati in Peshawar last month and attended by senior health of the health and other relevant departments, decided to address patient patients, increase the number of beds and enhance services at the hospital. He said the newly-installed CT scan and MRI machines would be inaugurated within a week, as final preparations for it were under way.

“We’re trying to address the staff shortage issue with the help of the management committee’s funds, while more wards are being established to expand the bedding capacity to accommodate more and more patients from across the upper parts of Hazara Division,” he said.

Meanwhile, assistant commissioner of Balakot Hasrat Khan administered oath to the newly-elected office-bearers of the Patwarian Qanun-i-Goyan during a special ceremony here.

The office-bearers included president Pervez Mughan, general secretary Shafeequr Rehman, senior vice-president Shabbir Ahmad, treasurer Zahid Ayub and information secretary Asim Khan. The AC said that the government was improving revenue rules to benefit landowners.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025