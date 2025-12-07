Afghan Taliban asked to rein in TTP terrorists

SWABI: The Afghan Taliban need to adopt flexibility to normalise relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan and bring lasting peace in the South Asian region.

This was stressed at a meeting organised in Marghuz area here to pay tribute to Qaumi Watan Party leader late Mohammad Jamil Advocate.

Mr Jamil, who passed away last year, was instrumental in renaming Pakistan People’s Party-Sherpao as QWP.

He also contributed to different Urdu dailies and his column ‘Sangzani’ was popular among people.

Speakers say Pakhtuns suffering due to Pak-Afghan tensions

On the occasion, Major retired Mohammad Aamir, a former intelligence official, said it would be appropriate for the Afghan Taliban to curb the activities of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan on their soil and prevent them from straining relations between the two countries. “Key to peace in the region is Afghan Taliban,” he declared.

Hasham Babar, QWP’s central vice-chairman and other party leaders and workers were also in attendance.

Mr Aamir, who was a member of Pakistani government’s negotiation team for talks with TTP in 2014, said Afghan Taliban’s insistence that TTP was not under their control was wrong.

He said Pakhtuns were suffering on both sides of the border due to Pak-Afghan tensions. “Afghan Taliban should clearly tell the TTP to stop using Afghanistan’s soil for attacks in Pakistan.”

He said durable peace between the two countries was vital for the development and prosperity of Pakhtuns.

Paying tribute to Jamil Advocate, Mr Aamir said his matchless contribution to QWP would be remembered forever. “His (Jamil’s) genius, farsightedness and political wisdom were matchless and remarkable,” he said.

Hasham Babar and other speakers lauded services of Jamil Advocate for humanity.

MAN KILLED: A man was killed allegedly by his father-in-law in the Sardcheena village on Saturday over a family dispute, the police said.

Saleh Mohammad, a resident of Dagai area, told police his son, Mohammad Tariq, 23, was married to the daughter of Ijaz, a resident of Sardcheena.

He said his daughter-in-law got angry and went to her parents’ house two days ago due to some dispute with her husband.

He said a jirga was called to resolve the issue.

After the jirga, Ijaz came to his (complainant’s) medical store, and opened fire at Tariq with a pistol, killing him on the spot, Saleh said. The police registered an FIR and began further investigation.

Meanwhile, an old enmity claimed life of a young man in Thand Koi village on Sunday, the police said.

Ilyas Khan got registered an FIR with police, stating he was going to Murghaz village on a motorcycle along with his cousin, Abbas Khan, 30, when a suspect, Awal Sher opened fire, killing Abbas on the spot.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025