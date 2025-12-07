E-Paper | December 07, 2025

Tribute paid to journalists killed in suicide blast

Our Correspondent Published December 7, 2025 Updated December 7, 2025 06:14am
MOHMAND: A ceremony was held here on Saturday to mark the anniversary of the journalists, who were martyred in the Ghalanai compound suicide blast on December 6, 2010. The ceremony was held at Mohmand Press Club, where Quran Khawani was held for the departed souls.

The participants offered prayers for the elevation of the martyred journalists – Mukarram Khan, Abdul Wahab Khan, Muslim Khan, Parvez Khan, Khairullah Jan, Mureeb Khan and others.

On the occasion, press club president Saeed Badshah and general secretary Fauzee Khan said journalists sacrificed their lives for the development, peace and prosperity of the region.

They said on Dec 6, 2010, a suicide blast took place in the Ghalanai compound, killing 50 people, including two journalists.

They regretted that despite the passage of 15 years, the families of the martyred journalists had not yet been compensated.

They demanded that the federal and provincial governments announce a special financial package for the martyred journalists.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025

