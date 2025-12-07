ADVICE: AUNTIE AGNI

Dear Auntie,

I am a 17-year-old boy who went to a cadet college from grades eight to 10. I left it in September this year. I had a knee injury which was left untreated for over a year — by the cadet college’s doctor and my parents. I did my matriculation in an injured state, but still performed well, getting 93.25 percent.

My parents enrolled me in a local college in rural Punjab, with ill-mannered students and a toxic environment. My dream is to join the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the world’s best engineering university. Until grade 10, I was certain of getting admission there due to my academic performance. Even at the cadet college, I stood out because of my conceptual grasp of subjects.

But after joining this college — the worst place I have ever studied in — I fear I will fail to achieve my dream. The teaching is poor and the students are non-serious, including a lot of drug addicts. I fear that adapting to such an environment will adversely impact my plans.

My parents are stubborn and don’t listen to me. They expect me to obey them like sheep. I have tried a number of times to find a solution but it always ends in conflict, with my parents and elder siblings shouting at me. I cannot see my goals getting sacrificed for reasons beyond my control. My parent’s restriction on my choice of school, skipping a year, tuition, etc, has left me feeling despondent and like the drug addicts at my college. I don’t want my life to end this way.

Drowning Boy

‘My Dreams Are Being Derailed By A Bad College and Stubborn Parents’

Dear Drowning Boy,

You may not like this, but your environment isn’t what threatens your dreams — your despair does. A neglected injury, a difficult transition and unsupportive adults have left you frustrated, but believing that your current college will ruin your entire future is simply not true.

You believe this college will stop you from achieving your goals, but many students from far tougher backgrounds reach top universities, because they don’t let circumstances define them. The belief that this is ‘the end of the line’ is hurting you more than poor teaching or classmates.

Let’s be realistic: MIT or any elite university doesn’t expect a perfect background. Admissions officers look for passion, excellence, problem-solving and resilience. You’ve already shown this by performing well despite an untreated injury. Research MIT’s requirements and see how you can match them through your own initiative.

Your fear of becoming like your classmates is understandable, but sitting next to a drug user won’t turn you into one, and a weak teacher won’t erase your intelligence. You’re still in control of who you become.

Your parents’ rigidity is frustrating, but it isn’t the end of the world. Focus on what you can control: how you study, how you use your time, the resources you find and the initiatives you take in your community — things elite colleges value. Your parents likely aren’t against your dreams; they may just be limited by their own constraints. Cut them some slack and concentrate on what you can do.

Hating everything around you will drain the energy you need for your goals. You don’t have to love your environment — just stop fighting it.

This is a difficult time and it will pass, but not before turning you into a very strong person — that is kind of why it is happening. Work on becoming better than you are and then work on ridding yourself of the hopelessness. All the best to you.

