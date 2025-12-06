From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Joint front hindered

KARACHI: The Prime Minister, Mr Liaquat Ali Khan, said yesterday (Tuesday) [Dec 5] that the settlement of the Kashmir dispute was an essential condition for Pakistan or Bharat to play a really constructive part in the maintenance of peace in Asia. Commenting on the … world situation in an … interview with Mr Sylvain Mangeot, Reuter’s Diplomatic Correspondent, Mr Liaquat Ali Khan said: “While this dispute divides them, it is idle to suppose that either country can provide an effective defence.

“The Kashmir quarrel neutralises and frustrates the forces which could be employed if Pakistan and Bharat were pursuing a common policy. []Together, we could play an important role in stabilising Asia, because we possess the two strong and stable Governments in this continent. But divided by the suspicions which the Kashmir dispute keeps alive, it is unrealistic to talk of either Pakistan or Bharat successfully playing their role in Asia.” For this reason, said the Prime Minister, he still deplored the recommendation contained in the report on Kashmir by Sir Owen Dixon to the Security Council of the [UN]

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025