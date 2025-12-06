Untangling the mind

THE people who beg often are those who have suffered from depression, mental confusion and sexual harassment. Doing charity is great, but it is not a permanent solution to begging. Their generations will continue to suffer and beg for money.

Moreover, financially and physically sound people can take advantage of this kindness, and cheat their way to earn and steal the rights of those who are actually the needy ones.

The government and society have to work together to combat poverty, like a comb that untangles hair. We should not just give money to the poor and the needy; we should give them hope, guidance and support as well. We must help them stand on their own feet and earn with dignity.

Society needs to untangle their minds, provide them with education and skills, such as handicraft, labour and computer skills, and guide them to become self-reliant. Instead of feeling pity for them, we must pave the way for their comfortable homes and bright future.

As such, the government needs to set up organisations to provide opportunities to the poor and the needy, tackle poverty, and build a self-dependent and prosperous society.

Poverty is a pressing issue, and this social evil cannot be resolved through charity alone. Society has to make a beginning now, becasue it is better late than never.

Muqadas Qabulio

Jamshoro

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025