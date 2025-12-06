E-Paper | December 06, 2025

GAS PRESSURE

From the Newspaper Published December 6, 2025
GAS PRESSURE: The persistent low pressure of gas has increased the hardship of domestic consumers in Rawalpindi’s Morgah area. During peak hours, the pressure drops to a level where stoves barely flicker, making it impossible to cook meals. Students are missing breakfast, working women are unable to prepare meals on time, and families are compelled to rely on expensive and often risky alternatives. The community comprises people who are conscientious, bill-paying customers, and it is the basic responsibility of the authorities concerned to ensure a smooth and adequate gas supply. The government should devise a clear and feasible strategy to manage the growing supply-demand gap, and crack down on illegal practices that deprive paying consumers of their rightful supply.

Saifullah Mir
Rawalpindi

HEALTH IN DANGER: In many restaurants today, cleanliness has become a forgotten responsibility. Dust, trash and unhygienic surroundings clearly show the lack of due care. Many eateries do not follow basic hygiene standards. Food is prepared with unwashed hands, and workers rarely wear gloves. Utensils are reused without proper cleaning. As a result, the chances of food poisoning and stomach-related diseases increase. Adding to this, the area around the stalls is full of flies, mosquitoes and unpleasant smells, making the whole environment unhealthy. These issues highlight the urgent need for strict mon­i­toring. The authorities must ensure that restaurants and food stalls maintain the required cleanliness and follow food safety rules.

M. Asif
Dasht

FASHIONABLE TOYS: Vapes, once introduced as a harm-reduction tool for adult addicts, have become fashionable toys for teenagers. Many young people wrongly believe vapes are harmless. The fact is that they contain carcinogens and chemicals that pose serious long-term health risks. Coordinated efforts are needed to control the crisis and safeguard the future of our youth.

Abrish Abid
Lahore

