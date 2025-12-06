Lazio beat AC Milan to reach Italian Cup quarters

MILAN: Lazio reached the Italian Cup quarter-finals on Thursday after Mattia Zaccagni fired them to a 1-0 victory over AC Milan.

Maurizio Sarri’s team will face holders Bologna in the last eight thanks to Italy winger Zaccagni heading home Nuno Tavares’ corner with 10 minutes remaining in Rome.

Zaccagni’s strike handed Milan their first defeat since losing to Cremonese in August, leaving coach Massimiliano Allegri with the Serie A title and the Italian Super Cup to aim for this season.

Milan lead Serie A on goal difference from Napoli, who beat Cagliari in the Cup on Wednesday to also reach the quarters.

Bologna continued their defence with a 2-1 win over Parma which was decided by Santiago Castro’s 89th minute goal.

The last 16 with be concluded in January when AS Roma host Torino and Fiorentina take on Como.

