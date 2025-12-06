Bangladesh level women’s U-19 T20 series against Pakistan

COX’S BAZAR: Bangladesh women’s U-19 drew level in the five-match T20 series after securing a three-wicket win over Pakistan U-19 at the Cox’s Bazar Academy Ground on Friday, successfully chasing an 81-run target with an over to spare.

The series now stands at 1-1, with the third T20 scheduled for Sunday at the same venue.

Bangladesh’s chase revolved around opener Sumaiya Akter Suborna, who anchored the innings with a composed 32 off 38 balls, striking a lone boundary before falling in the 17th over. Her 29-run stand for the second wicket with Achena Jannat Emanta (nine off 23) took Bangladesh to 36-4 after a middle-order wobble.

A stabilising partnership between Sumaiya and Farzana Yeasmin Medha carried the score to 63, but Pakistan hit back with three wickets in successive overs (16 to 18), leaving Bangladesh precariously placed at 70-7.

Needing 11 off the final 12 deliveries, Sadia Akter held her nerve, striking two boundaries in an unbeaten 13 off 10 balls. With Jarin Tasnem Labonno contributing a crucial single, the pair steered Bangladesh home in the 19th over.

For Pakistan, Memoona Khalid and Aleesa Mukhtiar claimed two wickets apiece, while Rozina Akram, Mahnoor Zeb, and Shahar Bano took one each.

Earlier, Pakistan posted 80-7 after opting to bat. Komal Khan top-scored with 28 off 42 balls, arriving in the second over and holding the innings together for 18.3 overs. She added 31 runs for the second wicket with opener Ravail Farhan (15 off 31, 1 four).

Zoofishan Ayyaz chipped in with 17 off 27, adding 28 with Komal, but Pakistan’s progress was halted by Habiba Islam Pinky, who produced a decisive spell of 4-17, including three wickets in the 17th over. Pakistan stumbled from 66-5 to 70-7, ending at 80-7 in their allotted 20 overs. Otoshi Mojumder and Jarin Tasnem Labonno picked up one wicket each.

Scores in brief:

PAKISTAN 80-7 in 20 overs (Komal Khan 28, Zoofishan Ayyaz 17, Ravail Farhan 15; Habiba Islam Pinky 4-17); BANGLADESH 81-7 in 19 overs (Sumaiya Akter Suborna 32, Sadia Akter 13; Memoona Khalid 2-13, Aleesa Mukhtiar 2-22).

