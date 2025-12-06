E-Paper | December 06, 2025

Turkey orders arrest of 29 footballers in betting scandal

AFP Published December 6, 2025 Updated December 6, 2025 05:35am
ISTANBUL: Istanbul prosecutors on Friday ordered the arrest of 46 people, among them 29 football players, as part of a sprawling investigation into illegal betting on Turkish matches.

Among the arrested players, 27 are suspected of having bet on matches involving their own teams, the public prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

One was Metehan Baltaci, who plays for reigning Turkish champions Galatasaray, it said. Earlier this month, he had been suspended for nine months over the betting scandal.

The investigation has rocked Turkish football, with six referees placed in pre-trial detention on November 10, along with the president of Eyupspor, a club in Turkey’s top Super Lig division.

Prosecutors did not identify the other 26 players suspected of bets involving their own teams, but said Mert Hakan Yandas, who plays for Fenerbahce, another major Istanbul club, had placed bets through someone else’s account.

The prosecutor’s office said police had so far deta­ined 35 of the 46 people named in the arrest order. Five were known to be currently abroad, it said.

Two club presidents were among those targeted by the order for “attempting to influence the outcome” of a match between their two third-division teams in the 2023-2024 season, the statement said.

The match had caught the attention of investigators because neither side had even made one attempt to score a goal, Turkish media reported, with several newspapers saying that was where the entire investigation began.

So far, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has suspended more than 1,000 Turkish players, 25 of them from the Super Lig, with the sanctions ranging from 45 days to 12 months.

Only one was a foreign national — Konyaspor’s Senegalese winger Alassane Ndao, who was suspended for 12 months.

The vast majority — more than 900 of them — are from the third and fourth divisions.

In October, the TFF suspended nearly 150 referees for betting on matches, all of whom have since been dismissed.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025

