Amorim frustrated by wasteful United in West Ham draw

MANCHESTER: Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim criticised his side’s lack of killer instinct after they missed the chance to go fifth in the Premier League when they were held 1-1 by struggling West Ham United at Old Trafford on Thursday.

United sit eighth in the Premier League, just two points outside the top four, but could have been in a far stronger position had they not also failed to capitalise on leads against Tottenham and Nottingham Forest in recent weeks.

Amorim’s men also lost 1-0 at home to Everton despite playing against 10 men for almost the entire match in their previous game at Old Trafford.

After a scrappy goalless opening half, the hosts took the lead in the 58th minute through Diogo Dalot but West Ham’s Soungoutou Magassa equalised seven minutes from time which led to boos from the home fans at the final whistle.

“Angry and frustrated, that’s it, “Amorim said. “We should have closed the game with the ball because the game was there to win.

“We are really inconsistent but if you look at the goal [we conceded], we have a long ball, we have everything under control, we need to do better.

“We knew set pieces would be a problem with the difference in height in the team but we could do it. We could maintain the ball after the first goal and again we lost two points.

“I think the overall performance was not perfect. We had our moments but we lost control in the game in some minutes in the first half and in the second half, especially after the goal. It is really frustrating because you look at the game, you have the game under control and we didn’t win.”

United are eighth in the standings on 22 points, 11 behind leaders Arsenal.

Dalot had earlier told Sky Sports that United became anxious after scoring the opening goal against West Ham, who are 18th in the league on 12 points, two adrift of Leeds United in 17th spot.

“We are disappointed. At 1-0 with 30 minutes to go we have to control the game more, especially at Old Trafford,” Dalot said. “We cannot get as anxious as we got after the goal. Maybe we got sloppy with the ball possession. We had the game there. We think it is down to us rather than credit to West Ham.”

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025