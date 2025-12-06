Potapova switches allegiance

VIENNA: Anastasia Potapova has become the latest Russian-born tennis player to switch international allegiance after the world number 51 said her application for Austrian citizenship was approved.
Potapova, 24, has been playing on the WTA Tour as a neutral athlete after Russian and Belarusian players were banned from competing under their own flags following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Daria Kasatkina, Varvara Gracheva, Elina Avanesyan, Maria Timofeeva and Natela Dzalamidze have all switched allegiance since the Russian invasion.
Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025