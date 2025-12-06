Potapova switches allegiance

VIENNA: Anastasia Potapova has become the latest Russian-born tennis player to switch international allegiance after the world number 51 said her application for Austrian citizenship was approved.

Potapova, 24, has been playing on the WTA Tour as a neutral athlete after Russian and Belarusian players were banned from competing under their own flags following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Daria Kasatkina, Varv­ara Gracheva, Elina Avan­es­yan, Maria Timofeeva and Natela Dzalamidze have all switched allegiance since the Russian invasion.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025