HRCP, PFUJ condemn police action against Aurat March activists

Dawn Report Published December 6, 2025
KARACHI: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) on Friday condemned police action against Aurat March activists in Karachi on Thursday, calling on authorities to respect people’s access to civic spaces.

A rights activist was briefly detained outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) a day earlier, ahead of a press conference by Aurat March over the alleged abduction of two Baloch girls.

The organisers said human rights activist and classical dancer Sheema Kermani was also manhandled by police, while other women participants were “mistreated” by female officers on their way to the press club.

In a Friday post on X, the HRCP said it condemned the police obstruction of Aurat March’s scheduled press conference, the detention and manhandling of activists and reporters.

“We are also alarmed that journalist Ebrahim was barred from entering the press club. The HRCP urges the authorities to respect all people’s access to civic spaces and investigate the alleged police misconduct,” it said.

Meanwhile, in a joint statement, PFUJ President Afzal Butt and Secretary General Arshad Ansari urged the Sindh government and Karachi district administration to respect freedom of expression and free speech, which are guaranteed in the Constitution of Pakistan.

“We stand in solidarity with Sheema Kermani and demand that authorities respect civic spaces, investigate police misconduct, and ensure journalists can work freely and safely,” the statement said.

The PFUJ has urged the government of Sindh as well as the federal government to respect and protect freedom of expression and assembly, ensure access to civic spaces for all, investigate and take action against police misconduct, and guarantee journalists’ safety and freedom to report.

