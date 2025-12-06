E-Paper | December 06, 2025

Man sentenced to life imprisonment in rape case

Ishaq Tanoli Published December 6, 2025 Updated December 6, 2025 05:34am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: A sessions court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a case of rape of a 12-year-old girl.

The court found Syed Muhammad Ali Abdi, alias Mobi, guilty of subjecting his minor neighbour to a sexual assault in Gulbahar in October last year.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mirza Tauseef Ahmed also imposed a fine of Rs1,000,000 on the convict and in case of default he would undergo further one-year imprisonment.

The court in its order observed that the victim’s statement recorded by a judicial magistrate under Section 164 of the criminal procedure code (CrPC) during the investigation stage cannot be ignored or discarded merely on the ground that the victim and her mother were not examined before the trial court.

It also noted that the victim in her 164 CrPC statement has fully supported the case of the prosecution which has been corroborated through medical evidence of the female medico-legal officer (MLO) as she had confirmed sexual violence.

The court further said that the prosecution could not examine the victim during the trial due to her shifting to an unknown place and instead relied upon her statement recorded by the magistrate while referring to Section 265-J CrPC.

It noted that the victim could not be traced or produced during trial as was evident from the record that her mother, also complainant in the case, shifted from the given address, her cell phone number was not reachable and she (mother) did not appear despite blocking of her computerised national identity card.

Referring to a judgement of the Federal Shariat Court, the order observed that in the circumstances, her prior judicial statement, recorded under oath and in the presence of the accused, assumed enhanced evidentiary value and cannot be discarded merely due to her absence.

The trial court said, “Thus, in view of the above legal and factual position, I am of the humble opinion that there is no cavil; rather, it appears mandatory to rely upon the statement under Section 164 CrPC dated 08.10.2024 of the victim as substantive evidence.

A perusal of the memorandum of the statement of the victim also showed that the victim had recorded her statement in front of the accused and in presence of his counsel and despite affording of an opportunity of cross-examination to the counsel for the accused, the counsel opted to conduct the same during the trial and magistrate reserved the cross-questioning for trial.

Such option taken by the counsel for the accused and allowed by magistrate is alien to the procedure of recording statement under Section 164 CrPC, it added.

The court further observed that although the DNA report did not match, but the semen could be not available due lapse of time and washing of the body parts.

“However, the absence of DNA is not fatal to the prosecution case. The medical opinion regarding sexual activity is sufficient”, it added.

According to the prosecution, the victim along with her younger sister and mother was residing in a rented house in Gulbahar and on Oct 2, she was returning from school when the accused took her to a deserted street and subjected her to rape and sexual violence.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025

Newspaper

Ishaq Tanoli is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 20 years of experience covering judicial and electoral affairs. His reporting focuses on the proceedings of the Supreme Court and Sindh High Court, as well as election matters. He can be found on X at @ishaqtanolihotm.

Ishaq Tanoli

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

COP30 and beyond

COP30 and beyond

Aisha Khan
COP30 unfolded under an emerging paradigm: the world is now near certain to surpass 1.5°C in the early 2030s.

Editorial

Fiscal concerns
06 Dec, 2025

Fiscal concerns

THREE key takeaways have emerged from the inaugural NFC discussions on the 11th Award. First, the federal government...
Hero worship
06 Dec, 2025

Hero worship

IT seems that, like public representatives, our national heroes will also be selected for us. The Senate deputy...
KU institute
06 Dec, 2025

KU institute

THE Sindh government’s decision to separate the Institute for Chemical and Biological Sciences from Karachi...
US asylum freeze
Updated 05 Dec, 2025

US asylum freeze

IT is clear that the Trump administration is using last week’s shooting incident, in which two National Guard...
Colours of Basant
05 Dec, 2025

Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the...
Karachi’s death holes
05 Dec, 2025

Karachi’s death holes

THE lidless manholes in Karachi lay bare the failure of the city administration to provide even the bare necessities...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe