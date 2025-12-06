SHC dismisses Muttahida MPA’s plea against Nepra, KE

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has dismissed a petition filed by a Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker against a decision of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) allowing K-Electric (KE) to recover Rs50 billion in write-off losses from consumers.

A two-judge constitutional bench headed by Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry observed that the part of the tariff decision questioned by the petitioner had already been reviewed by Nepra.

MPA Mohammad Aamir Siddiqui petitioned the SHC in October impugning the decision of Nepra about determination of the power utility’s multi-year tariff.

“We have perused Nepra’s decision dated 20.10.2025, which was passed whilst deciding review motions moved by other persons. Prima facie, learned counsel for the K-Electric appears to be correct i.e. the part of the tariff decision questioned by the petitioner has already been reviewed by Nepra such that it addressed the petitioner’s contention”, it added.

The bench stated, “Learned counsel for the petitioner is nonetheless of the view that Nepra’s decision dated 20.10.2025 does not have the effect of reversing the adjustments allowed earlier. However, we are still of the view that this is not a case that calls for the exercise writ jurisdiction to interfere with a tariff determination made by the Nepra..

“Therefore, without prejudice to the stance taken by the petitioner in his appeal before the appellate tribunal, the petition is dismissed,” it concluded.

