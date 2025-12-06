E-Paper | December 06, 2025

Motorway police chief says commuters’ safety top priority

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 6, 2025 Updated December 6, 2025 05:34am
ISLAMABAD: Newly appointed Inspector General (IG) of the National Highway & Motorway Police (NHMP) Sultan Ahmed Chaudhry, on Friday, said safety of travellers was the top priority.

“Safety of the lives and property of citizens travelling on national highways is our top priority,” he said while presiding over a high-level meeting at the Central Police Office.

He said he has recently assumed the command of this prestigious institution. He first paid tribute to the great sacrifices of the martyrs of the department, due to whom this department holds a position of pride today. He affirmed that the welfare and full support of the families of the martyrs will be ensured.

“Despite harsh weather conditions, our officers and personnel were performing their duties on the national highways with hard work, honesty, and responsibility, which is truly commendable,” he added.

On this occasion, he directed that all officers of the motorway police must strictly adhere to the organisation’s core values of courtesy, integrity, and professionalism.

All available resources, he said, should be utilised to ensure timely assistance to travellers on national highways, prevention of accidents, and elimination of crime. He said modern technology should be fully utilised to improve the department’s performance, and the indiscriminate and effective enforcement of laws on national highways must be ensured under all circumstances.

The meeting also emphasised formulating a comprehensive and concrete strategy to address departmental challenges, including increasing manpower, promotions of officers, and welfare initiatives. The IG made it clear that corruption will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

All officers of the National Highways & Motorway Police will, through cooperation and teamwork, make this department stronger, more effective, and aligned with modern requirements.

Mr Chaudhry said he was confident that all officers would stand by him.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025

