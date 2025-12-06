E-Paper | December 06, 2025

Traffic police launch three-day road safety campaign

Mohammad Asghar Published December 6, 2025 Updated December 6, 2025 05:34am
RAWALPINDI: In an effort to make roads as safe as possible for everyone and to ensure the observance of stop lines, zebra crossings and lane discipline, a three-day campaign has been launched across the district by the City Traffic Police.

Wearing helmets by police officials while riding motorcycles has been made mandatory and in case of a violation disciplinary action will be initiated. Strict action will be taken against drivers of police or other government departments found involved in traffic violations, a police spokesman said, adding the observance of traffic rules was mandatory for everyone and no one was exempted.

He said Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Farhan Aslam had launched a three-day special awareness campaign to achieve organised traffic throughout the district by observing lane discipline, stop lines and zebra crossings.

In this regard, women traffic officials and education teams have been deployed at intersections and highways to provide awareness among the road users.

Besides distributing pamphlets, motorcyclists were instructed through the public address system to use the extreme left lane and use the right lane only when taking a turn.

Mr Aslam said that the biggest reason for chaotic traffic in the city was the violation of lane discipline.

“Lane line, stop line discipline is the hallmark of civilized nations,” the CTO said. After the awareness campaign, regular action will be taken against the violators, he warned.

According to traffic rules, drivers are required to come to a complete stop before a stop line at intersections or other locations regulated by a stop sign. Likewise, a zebra crossing means drivers must stop for pedestrians on or waiting to cross.

Meanwhile, due to the crackdown by the traffic police against law violators, a large number of citizens have turned to the licensing centres to get driving licences. For the convenience of citizens, the process of providing licensing services is ongoing in 15 centres.

Driving tests are being conducted at six locations in the district, while 24-hour licensing services are also being provided at traffic headquarters. Facilities are also being provided to citizens in remote areas through mobile police licensing vans.

The CTO said driving without a driving licence was a crime under the law.

He said the traffic police were providing licensing facilities to every citizen. Motorcyclists are being issued driving licences the same day.

A traffic police official said that since the launch of the campaign, majority of motorcycle riders had started wearing helmets and car drivers using seat belts.

However, some cars were still using black papers on their windows.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025

