Two constables booked for ‘links’ with drug dealers

RAWALPINDI: Two police officials were booked on the charges of allegedly having links with drug dealers and getting financial benefits from Afghan nationals in Pirwadhai police area.

SHO Pirwadhai police Inspector Ali Abbasregistered an FIR against two constables who were accused of getting financial benefits from illegal Afghan nationals besides having links with drug dealers.

He said in the FIR that it has come to the notice through reliable sources that they (the two police officials) have established links with criminals, drug dealers and Afghan nationals within the jurisdiction of the police station and they have been obtaining financial benefits from these criminals.

He also said in the FIR that they also pass on information regarding movement of the police against criminal elements.

Despite repeated warnings issued to them in the past by the Pirwadhai SHO, they continued to facilitate and promote criminal activities. They brought, he said, disrepute to the police department. Therefore, strict departmental action against them is recommended.

The FIR further said that this behavior is a clear violation of the discipline, conduct and service regulation expected from a member of the police force.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025