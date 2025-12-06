E-Paper | December 06, 2025

Chrysanthemum Show inaugurated at Jilani Park

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 6, 2025 Updated December 6, 2025 05:34am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: The annual 15-day Chrysanthemum Show 2025, organised by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), was inaugurated by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyam Aurangzeb here at the Jilani Park on Friday.

The event drew a large number of visitors on its opening day.

During the opening ceremony, a detailed briefing was given by PHA Managing Director Raja Mansoor Ahmad to the senior minister.

Provincial ministers Bilal Yaseen, Rana Sikandar, Kazim Ali Pirzada, PHA Chairman Ghazali Saleem Butt, Housing Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal and PHA Punjab Director General Naheed Gul Baloch were also present on the occasion.

The exhibition features 200 varieties of chrysanthemums, along with vibrant marigold displays.

At the park, a specially designed “Snow Corner” depicts winter-themed scenery, while visitors are welcomed with melodious musical tunes. The exhibition area has been illuminated with lights forming a glowing representation of the national flag, adding to the festive ambiance.

Marriyam Aurangzeb said the government was committed to providing quality recreational opportunities for citizens.

She also presented shields to officers for their performance.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman also visited the exhibition to review arrangements.

PHA MD Raja Mansoor briefed the chief secretary on various segments of the floral display and the organisational preparations for the event.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

COP30 and beyond

COP30 and beyond

Aisha Khan
COP30 unfolded under an emerging paradigm: the world is now near certain to surpass 1.5°C in the early 2030s.

Editorial

Fiscal concerns
06 Dec, 2025

Fiscal concerns

THREE key takeaways have emerged from the inaugural NFC discussions on the 11th Award. First, the federal government...
Hero worship
06 Dec, 2025

Hero worship

IT seems that, like public representatives, our national heroes will also be selected for us. The Senate deputy...
KU institute
06 Dec, 2025

KU institute

THE Sindh government’s decision to separate the Institute for Chemical and Biological Sciences from Karachi...
US asylum freeze
Updated 05 Dec, 2025

US asylum freeze

IT is clear that the Trump administration is using last week’s shooting incident, in which two National Guard...
Colours of Basant
05 Dec, 2025

Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the...
Karachi’s death holes
05 Dec, 2025

Karachi’s death holes

THE lidless manholes in Karachi lay bare the failure of the city administration to provide even the bare necessities...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe