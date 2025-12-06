Chrysanthemum Show inaugurated at Jilani Park

LAHORE: The annual 15-day Chrysanthemum Show 2025, organised by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), was inaugurated by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyam Aurangzeb here at the Jilani Park on Friday.

The event drew a large number of visitors on its opening day.

During the opening ceremony, a detailed briefing was given by PHA Managing Director Raja Mansoor Ahmad to the senior minister.

Provincial ministers Bilal Yaseen, Rana Sikandar, Kazim Ali Pirzada, PHA Chairman Ghazali Saleem Butt, Housing Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal and PHA Punjab Director General Naheed Gul Baloch were also present on the occasion.

The exhibition features 200 varieties of chrysanthemums, along with vibrant marigold displays.

At the park, a specially designed “Snow Corner” depicts winter-themed scenery, while visitors are welcomed with melodious musical tunes. The exhibition area has been illuminated with lights forming a glowing representation of the national flag, adding to the festive ambiance.

Marriyam Aurangzeb said the government was committed to providing quality recreational opportunities for citizens.

She also presented shields to officers for their performance.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman also visited the exhibition to review arrangements.

PHA MD Raja Mansoor briefed the chief secretary on various segments of the floral display and the organisational preparations for the event.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025